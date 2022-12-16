Home page World

With the help of artificial intelligence, researchers have developed a model of the future human Mindy. The features: stooped posture, clawed hands and a second eyelid. © Toll Free Forwarding

Will our descendants look like this? Scientists from America have developed a model that shows a future man whose body has changed through the use of technology.

Cerritos, USA – Smartphones have become an integral part of our everyday lives. Whether in the form of apps, messenger services or social networks – the digital all-rounders support us in maintaining contacts and are a calendar, planning tool and search engine in one. Scientists warn time and again that excessive use of cell phones, laptops or computers can have serious effects on the body and psyche. Researchers from the USA are now going one step further and present a frightening scenario. Using a model created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI), they simulate a human as he might look like in the year 3000 – provided he remains dependent on the technologies mentioned to the same extent.

Like the British newspaper Mirror reported, the scientists created in cooperation with the telecommunications service Great free forwarding the Future people “Mindy”. This seems to have sprung from a dystopia. Humpback, thick neck, hunched posture and clawed hand: the model depicts a person who has completely changed physically due to sitting at the computer, constantly looking at the cell phone and repeatedly reaching for tablets and the like. In addition, Mindy has a second eyelid that protects him better from the light of technical devices.

Future man “Mindy”: Realistic or dystopian?

Mindy’s physical characteristics at a glance:

Claw hand/text claw to better hold the smartphone

90 degree elbows for a better view of the phone

Humpback from sitting at the computer too much

Second eyelid that better protects against the light of technical devices

Thick neck to compensate for the hunched posture when seated

Thick skull bones to better protect the brain from harmful radiation

It is true that people adapt to external conditions over time – which is also proven by the development from the Stone Age to the present day. However, it is unlikely that people in the year 3000 really look like Mindy. Significantly more factors play a role in human evolution than, for example, the effects of digital devices. In addition, the researchers assume in their model that the technologies around us will remain as they are – which does not seem realistic in a period of almost 1000 years. In any case, it is questionable whether there will still be people on earth by then. That could be our species will soon self-destruct, according to astrophysicist Stephen Hawking.

Even if the researchers cannot prove that our descendants will really look like Mindy, they are right on one point: the way we use modern technical devices such as smartphones and computer monitors has a significant influence on how we sit and stand. “It has been proven that constantly adjusting our position to look at our phone or the screen at the office puts stress on parts of our body that determine our posture,” reads a blog article on the website of Great free forwarding..

Technology and Posture: Back problems widespread

The connection between the use of technology and posture is now well documented. Given the increase in office jobs in recent years, it is not surprising that back pain is such a widespread phenomenon. The good news: who regularly exercises for the back can alleviate or even prevent symptoms. Often, simple measures can already remedy the pain in the back.