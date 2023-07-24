The motorbike crashed violently into a car and both vehicles caught fire: for Reina Buttarelli there was nothing they could do

A terrible accident occurred last Saturday evening and sadly claimed the life of Reina Buttarelli, a 49-year-old man originally from Brugnolo, in the province of Cremona. The motorcyclist crashed head-on into a car and died after a flight of more than 10 meters and a disastrous fall on the asphalt. Upon impact, the two vehicles caught fire.

One more dramatic weekend on Italian roads, with several very serious accidents which unfortunately cost the lives of people who were still too young.

A particularly devastating one occurred in Lombardy, more precisely on the road that connects Marcaria to Campitelloin the province of Mantua.

The authorities are still investigating to clarify the dynamics and causes of the accident, but the facts report a violent front occurred between a motorcycle and a car.

The two-wheeled vehicle literally is planted in the car and the man driving it was thrown several meters away.

After the impact, a fire which enveloped and destroyed both mediums in no time.

There was one in the car 20 year old girlthat although she remained seriously injured in the crash, she managed to get to safety on her own and avoid a terrible end in the flames.

The rescuers who arrived on the spot rescued her and transported her to the nearest hospital, that of Mantua. While as regards the motorcyclist, unfortunately, there was not nothing to do.

Condolences for the death of Reina Buttarelli

Reina Buttarelli, this is the name of the man driving the motorcycle, most likely lost his life on the spot. In the impact against the car or for the traumas reported in the flight and in the disastrous fall on the asphalt.

Born in 1973, he was a native and resident of Brugnolo, a small fraction of the equally small municipality of Rivarolo del Re ed Uniti, in the province of Cremona. He worked in an agricultural consortium, he was unmarried and had no children.

Everyone in his community knew and appreciated him, the same people who mourn his sad passing today and dedicate to him touching messages of condolence.

Luca Zanichellimayor of Rivarolo, wrote on his Facebook account: