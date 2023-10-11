The former NFL player, Sergio Brown was arrested this Wednesday by the San Diego Police Department. California, United States, on charges of first-degree murder of his mother.

“The San Diego Police Department’s Threat Management Unit along with other local and federal agencies detained Mr. Brown after an arrest warrant was issued for first-degree murder in the death of his mother Myrtle Brown.” , reported the Maywood, Illinois Police, where the arrest warrant originated.

Brown, 35, He had been missing since September, when his mother’s body, Myrtle Brown, 73, was found near her home in the Chicago suburbs.

Sergio Brown was detained while re-entering the United States

Maywood police reported that the former safety defender was detained while attempting to cross from Mexico into the United States through San Diego, California. “Sergio Brown was detained while re-entering the United States via San Diego, from Mexico. Mr. Brown is currently awaiting extradition to Maywood, Illinois, to face charges of first-degree murder.

The report from the Maywood Police Department detailed when the search for the former player began. “On Saturday, September 16, when relatives and authorities could not locate Mrs. Mrytle Brown or Sergio Brown, both They were considered missing persons. “After a brief search of the residence the two shared in Maywood, Illinois, Mr. Mrytle Brown’s body was found near a creek not far from the residence,” the statement explained.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office in Illinois determined that She died from assault-related injuries. and the manner of death was considered homicide.

Sergio Brown came to the NFL in 2010 to play with the New England Patriots, a team he spent two years with. From 2012 to 2014 he was with the Indianapolis Colts; In 2015 he moved to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He finished his career with the Buffalo Bills in 2016. During his time in the league he played 94 games in which he recorded 144 tackles, 2.5 quarterback sacks and one interception.

With information from EFE

