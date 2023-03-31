Dramatic accident for Sofian Kiyine: the footballer broke through the wall of a gym which fortunately was empty at the time

Terrible scare for Sofian Kiyine, Moroccan footballer with Belgian citizenship, with a past also in Serie A. The midfielder was involved in a terrifying road accident in Belgium, in which he miraculously survived. The images are shocking.

Sofian Kiyine, born in Verviers in Belgium of Moroccan parents, is a professional soccer player currently in force at Leuven, a Belgian team, but with an important past also in the Italian Serie A.

After the youth team at Standard Liège, in fact, he was bought by Chievo. With the Veronese team he first played in the youth team and then made his Serie A debut in 2016.

From Chievo he went on loan to Salernitana, then returned to Chievo and then back to Salerno. In 2020 he had a brief spell at Lazio, never playing in official matches, before going to Venice in 2021-2022.

In 2022 the return to his homeland, with the shirt of the Leuven.

Yesterday the midfielder was the protagonist of a daring and impressive road accidentin which fortunately there were no casualties.

His car, which was evidently traveling at high speed, took over the central reservation of a roundabout and raised five meters highto then break through the sheet metal wall of a building and end its run inside the gym.

Sofian Kiyine miraculous

The images of a video surveillance camera in the area have captured the incident, which really could have turned into a tragedy, but what miraculously did not cause no casualties.

In fact, up until a few minutes before the accident, there was a team of young athleteswho had just returned to the locker room.

The rescue teams that arrived promptly on the scene immediately transported Sofian Kiyine to the nearby hospital Liège. The footballer, who fortunately never lost consciousness, reportedly suffered several fractures.

To give updates the Leuven club itself thought about the conditions of the player: