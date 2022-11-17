As if “Smile” had not been enough, “Terrifier 2” raised the limits of what is permissible with its bloody plot. The film directed by damien leone It caused a stir in the international media after the networks were filled with reports of people vomiting and even fainting in movie theaters in the United States. All the fuss was made by the clown Art, whose return to the big screen brought macabre gore scenes without fear of censorship.

This commented sequel will have its commercial premiere in theaters in Mexico in December and, as expected, fans and casual consumers of terror are preparing for the feast of blood and violence. How will they do it? with the first delivery. Can it be viewed online? Of course, and here we detail it.

Actor David Howard Thornton gives life to Art the clown. Photo: David Howard Thornton/Instagram

Where can I see “Terrifier” in Spanish?

“Terrifier” can be seen ONLINE via STREAMING through Amazon Prime Video. The tape has just been added to the service in Latin America, although you should check if it is available in your country.

In fact, you can watch it for free. How? In case you don’t know, the aforementioned platform has a free trial period for seven days . In this way, you have the option to register on their website and use this benefit to see their full content. If you are not convinced, you will be able to cancel it before your consumption is billed.

Damien Leon, director of the saga, confirmed that there will be “Terrifier 3” and a fourth part that would close the story of the clown Art. Photo: composition LR/BloodyDisgusting

What is “Terrifier” about?

Released in 2016, “Terrifier” shows to Arta clown who doesn’t speak, but whose personality and mask are terrifying enough to know something is wrong with him.

Thus, some young women see him and believe that he is nothing more than a harmless character, although they will soon discover that they are about to fall into the clutches of a sadistic subject who only seeks to kill them.