Horror cinema has been renewed with the films of “Terrifier”. The first installment was a revelation, while the second caused vomiting and fainting in theaters. Now the finale of the trilogy is brewing and thrill-seekers couldn’t be more excited.

Through Twitter, director Damien Leone announced that he is ready to raise the ante. He not only promises that there will be more staged violence, but that he will also bring back the atmosphere of the original short that spawned the franchise.

What did the director say about the third part?

“One of my main goals for ‘Terrifier 3’ is to bring back the creep factor present in the original Terrifier short film. That had a genuinely creepy atmosphere that I’m still proud of,” the filmmaker explained.

“If all goes as planned, Part 3 will be the scariest Terrifier yet,” he said. Not for nothing the expectations for the result are high and it only remains to wait for more details about the plot and release date.

“Terrifier 3” will not have censorship or cuts

It should be noted that the production of “Terrifier” did not have a large budget to create its gore scenes, but the result and its impact did not leave anyone indifferent. Through Change.org, a group of mothers in the United States began a campaign to remove the film from theaters due to its extreme violence.

In conversation with La República, director Damien Leone said that they have creative control and that they do not fear the wave of critics and conservatives against them. “We don’t respond to the big studios that always ask for cuts. I make the movie I want and put it in theaters, without censorship, ”he asserted.