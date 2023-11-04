If you thought that Pennywiseof ‘Item’, was the most terrifying clown in the history of cinema, you were very wrong. ‘Terrifier’ arrives with everything by announcing the release date of its third part. It is the news of the year for its thousands of fans, who are eagerly awaiting it to follow the same sick and grotesque line of its two previous editions.

Your director, Damien Leone, had confirmed months ago that it would make the third installment of ‘Terrifier’ in 2024. However, it had not yet announced the exact date of its official premiere. To everyone’s surprise, he recently broke the good news.

When is the release date for ‘Terrifier 3’?

‘Terrifier 3’ presents us with the grisly murders committed by a sinister clown. Images of blood and decapitated bodies are elements that have made this film one of the most controversial of the year.

The The release date of its third part will be October 25, 2024. according to the Regal website. Many celebrated the chosen date, since it will be a few days before next year’s Halloween celebrations.

“The first five minutes of this movie, a studio would never let me do the way I planned. So I give you my word, I guarantee you that the first five minutes of this movie are going to be very controversial. But it’s not even the big scene. “So that’s why I needed to make the movie myself, because it’s just… it’s too sick,” said its director. Damien Leoneabout his new creation.

Why is the first trailer for the movie ‘Terrifier 3’ so controversial?

The first trailer for the movie ‘Terrifier 3’ has been leaked on social media with somewhat questionable quality, so it probably won’t be online for long. Although this brief preview does not show the bloody images that we will see throughout the film, it is still extremely controversial.

There, the killer clown dresses up as Santa Claus while a minor stares at him thinking that he would receive many Christmas gifts. However, the heartless protagonist takes out an ax and commits a terrible crime. At the end ‘Terrifier’ is shown devouring the child’s remains.

Will ‘Terrifier 3’ be the most brutal of all?

With abudget of $250,000, ‘Terrifier 2’ earned $15 million worldwide and now they’re going for more. “There will be a much larger budget this time, which is intended to give filmmakers more creative freedom and allow them to be as wild as they can be. And, joking aside, we’re going for that Oscar this year,” Deadline reported in a statement. Priscilla Smith.

In this regard, Leone has also promised that this will be the bloodiest and most explosive film of the trilogy. “If you thought Art the Clown’s reign of terror in Part 2 was extreme, you haven’t seen anything yet,” he noted, regarding what fans of the saga can expect.

