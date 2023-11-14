The horror genre will add a new film to its list of big releases, since ‘Terrifier 3’ released its first trailer. The bloody saga written and directed by Damien Leone is ready to present us with its third installment, which will show us the bloody Art, the clown, in an environment little imagined, because, depending on its progress, it will attack again during the Christmas holidays; However, its release date will be far from the colorful lights and festive atmosphere.

In the following article we will tell you everything that is known about its premiere, as well as the actors who will participate and its synopsis, so that you can write it down in your agenda now and so you do not miss the chilling and bloody launch of the third installment of the saga ‘Terrifier’.

Watch the trailer for ‘Terrifier 3’ HERE

When is ‘Terrifier 3’ coming out?

The third film in the successful horror saga, ‘Terrifier’which started in 2016, will premiere on Friday, October 25, 2024 in the United States. For Latin America, the official launch date is still unknown, but it is presumed that it could take place a day before, that is, the Thursday October 24 of next year. In this way, even though the film will be set at Christmas, it will actually come to instill fear during Halloween.

The franchise ‘Terrifier’ is starring Art, the clowna bloody character who first appeared in different low-budget short films before his appearance in ‘Halloween’s Eve’ (2013), a film that marked the film debut of Damien Leonecreator of the saga.

“The remarkable success of ‘Terrifier 2’ was driven not only by the insatiable appetite for new and exciting horror icons like Art, the clown, but also for its incomparable theatrical release and marketing, along with its unbreakable spirit. In a cinematic landscape where risk-taking is rare, I will continue to push boundaries in ‘Terrifier 3’and I can’t wait for you to see what’s in store for Art,” Leone said.

This is what the official poster for ‘Terrifier 3’ looks like. Photo: Cineverse

What is ‘Terrifier 3’ about?

At the moment, an official synopsis of ‘Terrifier 3’However, from the trailer that was released, we can know that the film will take place during the Christmas season. It should be remembered that, at the end of the second film, Sienna and Jonathan were able to kill the clown, who would be reborn from Victoria’s womb, a character who could have a more prominent role after the director expressed his regret for not having given him a good development during the two previous installments.

What is the cast of ‘Terrifier 3’?

Lauren LaVera as Sienna Shaw

Elliot Fullam as Jonathan Shaw

Samantha Scaffidi as Victoria Heyes

David Howard Thornton as Art, the clown

