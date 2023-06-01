“Terrifier 3” has confirmed its release date. The third film in the saga that caused fainting and vomiting in movie theaters continues to prepare everything to surprise fans of the gore and terror with a higher budget bet. The clown Art, protagonist of this macabre and visceral trilogy, will return with a bigger dose of blood. When does the film open and what did its director say?

When is “Terrifier 3” released?

The first news of the long-awaited film directed by Damien Leone is already here and the first thing that has been revealed is its next release date, of which absolutely nothing was known after the resounding success and viralization of the sequel. According to Deadline, the recordings will begin this year, between November and December.

Art the clown is the protagonist of “Terrifier”, the saga that already aims to release a couple more sequels within the next few years. Photo: Cinedigm

As for its arrival in theaters, “Terrifier 3” will be released in 2024. Although the month and day have not been clarified, it is already a fact that this third part can be enjoyed on the big screen next year if everything goes according to schedule.

Will “Terrifier 3” be the most brutal of all?

With a $250,000 budget, “Terrifier 2” earned $15 million worldwide and now they go for more. “There will be a much larger budget this time, which is aimed at give filmmakers more creative freedom and allow them to be as wild as they can be. And, joking aside, we’re going for that Oscar this year,” Deadline said in a statement from Priscilla Smith.

In this regard, Leone has also promised that this will be the most bloodthirsty and explosive film in the trilogy. “If you thought Art the Clown’s reign of terror in Part 2 was extreme, you haven’t seen anything yet,” he said, based on what fans of the saga can expect.

