Although “Terrifier 2″ is the most anti-Hollywood on the current billboard, the support that fans have given to the horror film is more than evident. With a budget of just over $250,000, the film is about to hit $8 million at its overall box office.

With a bloody plot, in which a murderous clown is the protagonist, it has not only caused screams and scares, but also fainting and vomiting, which were reported in the first days of the release of “Terrifier 2” in the United States.

“Terrifier 2″ at the Oscars 2022

Damien Leon, director of the saga, confirmed that there will be “Terrifier 3” and a fourth part that will close the story of the clown Art. Photo: BloodyDisgusting

Although it may seem strange to many, “Terrifier 2″ has been submitted for consideration for the 2023 Oscars. The portal Bloody Disgusting, producer behind the tape, has shared with fans that Art the clown and his disturbing scenes will be seen by the members of the Academy.

Although they do not expect the film to get any Oscar nominations, Brad Miska, co-founder of the portal, he wrote that introducing her to the members was “an opportunity too fun to pass up.”

“A nomination will not go through,” he said. “But the idea of ​​Academy members putting up with an unrated extreme horror movie, as well as another movie that they do like, is such a fun opportunity we can’t pass it up,” she posted.

It is true that Bloody Disgusting has not submitted “Terrifier 2” to major categories, such as best film or screenplay, but it has, and only, for best special effects.

At the moment, the film directed by Damien Leone has won over its audience, which has made it famous on social networks for its explicit scenes. Even horror author Stephen King has given the story a thumbs up.