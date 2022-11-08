The horror movie of the year? We don’t know but “Terrifer 2″ has stirred up fans and casual consumers of the genre. This after the networks were filled with reports of people vomiting and even fainting in theaters in the United States. Unfortunately (or luckily, depending on how you want to see it), the premiere of the film had only been given in that country.

A few weeks later his arrival in Mexico was announced as part of the Morbido festival. However, the distributor Imagem Films MX has made the unthinkable possible: the commercial launch of the film in Aztec lands the first region territory to witness the bloodthirsty gore show that everyone is talking about.

“Terrifier 2” is the horror movie of the moment. Fans expect it to reach other Latin American countries. Photo: Dark Age Cinema

Where and when to see “Terrifier 2” in Mexico?

According to a recent report from the SensaCine portal, “Terrifier 2″ will hit Mexican theaters on December 29. To which? It has transpired that the production will be available at the premises of Cinepolis and Cinemex.

“Terrifier 2” sees the return of clown Art, who has been revived by a sinister entity. Photo: Composition LR/Cinedigm

What is “Terrifier 2” about?

“After being resurrected by a sinister entity, the clown Art returns to the modest town of Miles County, where he targets a teenage girl and her little brother on Halloween night,” indicates the synopsis shared by Rotten Tomatoes.

After his criticized first installment (available on Amazon Prime Video, for some regions) the director Damian Leone presents “Terrifier 2″whose narrative takes place just one year after part 1. Thus, we see that Art the clown has been resurrected by a sinister entity and is looking for new victims.

Who will be their unlucky prey this time? Sienna and her younger brother Jonathan. Both think that the terror in the town has ceased, but they do not count on the fact that the macabre Art has them in his sights and, before reaching them, he will unleash a true wave of deaths.