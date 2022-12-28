One of the films that has caused the most stir so far in 2022 is “Terrifier 2”, a film that will be released six years after the premiere of its prequel and that was released in 2016. Directed by damien leone, this feature film promises to make the hair stand on end to anyone who dares to see it in the cinema. Although this film premiered last October in theaters in the United States, it was eagerly acclaimed by Latin American viewers.

The bloody and violent cut of the film has generated a series of speculations around it. One of them points out that the repulsive images and explicit scenes they caused vomiting and blackouts in North American movie theaters. These rumors served for the Latin public to recognize the film and ask for its premiere in their countries. Columbia was no exception.

When does “Terrifier 2” premiere in Colombia?

“Terrifier 2” will be released in Colombian theaters on Next Thursday December 29. The film can only be seen on a giant screen by people over 15 years of age. Cine Colombia, Cinépolis, Procinal and Cinemark are the chains in charge of distributing the film.

What is “Terrifier 2” about?

“Terrifier 2” takes place one year after the massacre carried out by the serial killer Art the clown in Miles County. The clown decides to stalk a family and focuses on a young woman and her younger brother. During their fight to survive, they find a family secret that could help them save themselves and eliminate the killer.

Cast of “Terrifier 2”