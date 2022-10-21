horror movies is surprising fans with great movies like “Piggy”, “Pearl”, “Smile” and even “The whale”. However, only “Terrifier 2” has caused fainting and vomiting in the United States after its premiere on October 6.

The movie has caused a stir on social media ever since. “It beats the original in every way, making it bad news for the squeamish, but a good time for genre enthusiasts,” praise critics and fans on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film showed us how the clown Art is resurrected by a sinister entity after carrying out a bloody massacre in the town of Miles County. He now targets a teenage girl and her little brother on Halloween night.

Through Change.org, a group of mothers in the United States began a campaign to remove the film from theaters due to the extreme violence: “We have to stop brainwashing our children with this senseless violence through from movies like ‘Terrifier 2′, a disgusting and too violent movie”.

This horror movie is set at Halloween parties, where a bloodthirsty clown causes a trail of death wherever he walks. Photo: Cinedigm

Where to see “Terrifier 2″?

The second installment of “Terrifier” does not have a release date in theaters in Peru. At the moment it can be seen via streaming on Screambox, a streaming platform available in the United States.

To access the content of the service, you must reside in that country or use a VPN that allows you to evade the geographical restriction.