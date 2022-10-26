“Terrifier 2″ It impacted the media for a very particular reason: its plot full of terror and violence caused vomiting and fainting in theaters in the United States. She is so bloodthirsty that even Stephen King himself recommended her followers to go see her. However, the film was only available in the aforementioned country, until now.

Stephen King watched “Terrifier 2” and was in awe of Damien Leone’s new horror movie. Photo: Composite LR/Digital Spy/ihorror

What is “Terrifier 2” about?

A year after his death, Art He was resurrected by a sinister entity to once again unleash chaos in the peaceful town of Miles County. Freshly revived, the terrifying clown has found his next victims: Sienna and his younger brother, Jonathan.

The latter has not realized that there is someone who is stalking him, so he disguises himself as the aforementioned character without anticipating that he is attracting certain death to his path and that of his sister. Will he be able to avoid becoming yet another victim, or will he put a pause on the oncoming murder spree?

Where to watch “Terrifier 2″, full movie?

If all of the above left you wanting to see the full “Terrifier 2″ tape, there is good news: It will finally arrive in Latin America. Specifically, the production will have its arrival in Mexico.

The film will be taken to that country thanks to the most recent edition of the Morbid Festan international film festival that will promote various projects from October 26 to November 2.

Thus, those viewers who live in Mexico, will be able to see “Terrifier 2″ at Cinemanía on October 31 . To buy your tickets, you just have to go to the chain’s official website and that’s it.

“Terrifier 2” will be released in theaters in Mexico on October 31. Photo: Instagram capture

Where to watch “Terrifier 2″ streaming?