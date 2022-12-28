“Terrifier 2”, the most controversial tape of 2022, is about to hit theaters in Peru. The film directed by Damien Leone that caused fainting and vomiting during its premiere in the United States, now seeks the same effect in our country. However, as it is a sequel, fans are wondering where they can SEE ONLINE the first part of the saga which, incidentally, is already preparing its third installment and threatens to be the most terrifying.

If you’re planning on seeing her on the big screen this week, we recommend preparing by watching the 2016 feature that started it all.

Where to SEE “Terrifier” ONLINE?

“Terrifier”, the first film in the saga can be SEE ONLINE through Amazon Prime Video. The film came to the streaming platform in the middle of this year.

Art the clown is the protagonist of “Terrifier”, the saga that already aims to release a couple more sequels within the next few years. Photo: Cinedigm

The tape is available in Latin America, but it is suggested to review the catalog of your respective country to verify if you can view it.

What is “Terrifier” about?

It premiered in 2016 and gave way to a character that nobody expected. The story follows Art, a ghoulish-looking clown who doesn’t say a word wherever he goes.

When some young women come across him, one of the most Machiavellian persecutions begins and gives way to a festival of bloody events and deaths.

When is “Terrifier 2” released in Peru?

“Terrifier 2” opens on December 29, 2022. After his worldwide success, Art, the clown, arrives to start the new year with a lot of gore.