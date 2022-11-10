“Terrifier 2″ continues to give what to talk about among users of social networks. With moments in which the explicit scenes are the central theme, the one who stole the attention of the public is Art the clown, the villain who is already beginning to have an entourage of viewers who want to know more about him.

As the third film in this slasher saga rolls around, many are wondering who plays the killer clown from “Terrifier.” With more than one fan searching for his profile, the growth of his IMDb and Instagram accounts are proof of his popularity.

“Terrifier 2” is the horror movie of the moment. Fans expect it to arrive in Latin America. Photo: Dark Age Cinema

‘Terrifier 2′: who is the actor behind Art the clown?

Art the clown is the killer who doesn’t speak on his tapes. His evil laugh, his clown outfit, his makeup and his sharp teeth are his trademark. The character falls into David Howard Thornton, actor who has been playing him since “Terrifier” in 2016.

David Howard Thornton brings Art the clown to life. Photo: @davidhowardthornton/Instagram

According to his IMDb account, the artist was born on November 30, 1979. He lent his voice to video games such as Two worlds II: pirates of the flying, Fortress (2010), The invizimals: the lost kingdom (2013) and The bravest knight ( 2019).

He was part of “Gotham” during season 4 as a worker and played Joker in installment 3 of the fanmade series “Nightwing: Escalation”.

After passing through “Terrifier” 1 and 2, the actor will be part of “Night of the living dead 2″, “Stream” and “The mean one”.

“Terrifier 2″ was presented for the Oscars 2023

Damien Leon, director of the saga, confirmed that there will be “Terrifier 3” and a fourth part that will close the story. Photo: Composite LR/Bloody Disgusting

Although it may seem strange to many, “Terrifier 2″ was submitted for consideration for the 2023 Oscars. The Bloody Disgusting portal, the producer behind the film, shared with fans that Art the clown and his disturbing scenes will be seen by the members of the Academy.