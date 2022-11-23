Yuliett Torres caused a great sensation by posing in a series of very hot photos in black clothes that made his thousands of followers vibrate on his official Instagram account.

The Mexican model and instagramer put her fans in revolution and that was evident in her response to said publication, having more than 100,000 likes and endless comments praising her beauty and great size.

The Mexican has stood out for being one of the most prominent instagram influencers of the moment on social networks, especially on her official instagram account where she is uploading more continuous great material.

And it is that the photo sessions of the Mexican model have been of great help to her and to stay in trend at all times and thus rebound her figures in her official Instagram accounts, Twitter and Facebook.

Yuliett Torres shows off her enviable body in a photo session. Photo: Instagram Yuliett Torres

What characterized Yuliett Torres within its content, has undoubtedly been her very spicy and daring photo sessions in a bathing suit, where the perfect ingredient has always been her enviable body.

Now she has dedicated herself to staying active in different outfits and in these times she already wore the colors of the Mexican National Team in support of this World Cup in Qatar 2022.