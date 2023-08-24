Thursday, August 24, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Terrible workplace accident: construction worker fell on rebar

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 24, 2023
in World
0
Terrible workplace accident: construction worker fell on rebar

Close


Close

Contribution of the construction sector to GDP decreased

The man passed away.

The man passed away.

He was seriously injured. Authorities had to use industrial tools to free him.

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

See also  DJ B Jones, from nights on the road to the Olympus of electronic music: “Now we are the center of the party”

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Terrible #workplace #accident #construction #worker #fell #rebar

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Parliament | The Left Alliance will submit a motion of no confidence to Purra and Rydman

Parliament | The Left Alliance will submit a motion of no confidence to Purra and Rydman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result