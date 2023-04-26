Terrible: women’s Arsenal plane catches fire and causes panic

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Arsenal
The team was returning from playing the first leg of the Women’s Champions League semifinal.
A tremendous scare lived the players and the coaching staff of the Arsenal female English, after the plane that was going to transport them from Germany caught fire.
The aircraft had not taken off, it was still on the runway, when one of the Boeing 737 engines caught fire.
no injured
no injured
“The airport runway Braunschweig Wolfsburg (Germany)), where the event took place, was prepared for the flight of the ‘Gunner’ team back to London,” says the Spanish newspaper Sport.
And he adds: “When everything seemed to be normal, flames began to come out of the plane’s left engine, and the pilot was forced to abandon takeoff. An airport spokesman told the German newspaper Bild that, presumably, the impact of a bird had caused the fire. In addition, The Sun assured that there were no injuries”.
😱 The Arsenal women’s squad experienced a desperate moment on their return to London, after playing for the Champions League.
🔥✈️ A bird flew into one of the plane’s turbines, which caused it to catch fire minutes before takeoff.
✅️ There were no victims or injuries. pic.twitter.com/PM2dZy7vQW
— SOCCER OVERDOSE🎙⚽️ (@SobreDFutbolera) April 25, 2023
Arsenal drew 2-2 with Wolfsburg (2-2) last Sunday, in the first leg of the Women’s Champions League final.
"The Arsenal players and staff were accommodated at a nearby hotel overnight, and returned to London Monday afternoon on a replacement plane," the newspaper said.
