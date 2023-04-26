Wednesday, April 26, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Terrible: women’s Arsenal plane catches fire and causes panic

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 26, 2023
in Sports
0
Terrible: women’s Arsenal plane catches fire and causes panic


close

Arsenal

Arsenal

Arsenal

The team was returning from playing the first leg of the Women’s Champions League semifinal.

A tremendous scare lived the players and the coaching staff of the Arsenal female English, after the plane that was going to transport them from Germany caught fire.

The aircraft had not taken off, it was still on the runway, when one of the Boeing 737 engines caught fire.
(Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía: the first images of their trip to the United Arab Emirates) (Scandal in Greece: James Rodríguez frequented strip clubs)

See also  The lineup of the Netherlands against Argentina - World Cup 2022

no injured

“The airport runway Braunschweig Wolfsburg (Germany)), where the event took place, was prepared for the flight of the ‘Gunner’ team back to London,” says the Spanish newspaper Sport.

And he adds: “When everything seemed to be normal, flames began to come out of the plane’s left engine, and the pilot was forced to abandon takeoff. An airport spokesman told the German newspaper Bild that, presumably, the impact of a bird had caused the fire. In addition, The Sun assured that there were no injuries”.

Arsenal drew 2-2 with Wolfsburg (2-2) last Sunday, in the first leg of the Women’s Champions League final.

See also  Video Roma-Vitesse, brawl between fans in a pub: chairs fly - Video Gazzetta.it

“The Arsenal players and staff were accommodated at a nearby hotel overnight, and returned to London Monday afternoon on a replacement plane,” the newspaper said. (Piqué, desperate, leaves Clara Chía and would meet Shakira, video)

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Terrible #womens #Arsenal #plane #catches #fire #panic

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Experts assessed the decree of the President of Russia on the temporary management of assets of generating companies

Experts assessed the decree of the President of Russia on the temporary management of assets of generating companies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result