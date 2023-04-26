Wednesday, April 26, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Terrible: women’s Arsenal plane catches fire and causes panic

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 26, 2023
in Sports
0
Terrible: women’s Arsenal plane catches fire and causes panic


close

Arsenal

Arsenal

Arsenal

The team was returning from playing the first leg of the Women’s Champions League semifinal.

A tremendous scare experienced by the players and the coaching staff of the women’s English Arsenalafter the plane that was going to transport them from Germany suffered a fire.

The ship hadn’t taken off, it was still on the runway.when one of the Boeing 737 engines caught fire.
(Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía: the first images of their trip to the United Arab Emirates) (Scandal in Greece: James Rodríguez frequented strip clubs)

See also  The Kremlin has the largest nuclear arsenal in the world.

no injured

“The airport runway Braunschweig Wolfsburg (Germany)), where the event took place, was prepared for the flight of the ‘Gunner’ team back to London,” says the Spanish newspaper Sport.

And he adds: “When everything seemed to be normal, flames began to come out of the plane’s left engine, and the pilot was forced to abandon takeoff. An airport spokesman told the German newspaper Bild that, allegedly, a bird strike had caused the fire. In addition, The Sun assured that there were no injuries.

Arsenal drew 2-2 with Wolfsburg (2-2) last Sunday, in the first leg of the Women’s Champions League final.

See also  Neymar would interest an Italian giant in the transfer market

“The Arsenal players and staff were accommodated at a nearby hotel overnight, and returned to London Monday afternoon on a replacement plane,” the newspaper said. (Piqué, desperate, leaves Clara Chía and would meet Shakira, video)

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Terrible #womens #Arsenal #plane #catches #fire #panic

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Iraqis in Sudan.. Tragic conditions and calls for quick evacuation

Iraqis in Sudan.. Tragic conditions and calls for quick evacuation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result