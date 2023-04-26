Terrible: women’s Arsenal plane catches fire and causes panic

A tremendous scare experienced by the players and the coaching staff of the women’s English Arsenalafter the plane that was going to transport them from Germany suffered a fire.

The ship hadn’t taken off, it was still on the runway.when one of the Boeing 737 engines caught fire.

no injured

“The airport runway Braunschweig Wolfsburg (Germany)), where the event took place, was prepared for the flight of the ‘Gunner’ team back to London,” says the Spanish newspaper Sport.

And he adds: “When everything seemed to be normal, flames began to come out of the plane’s left engine, and the pilot was forced to abandon takeoff. An airport spokesman told the German newspaper Bild that, allegedly, a bird strike had caused the fire. In addition, The Sun assured that there were no injuries.

😱 The Arsenal women’s squad experienced a desperate moment on their return to London, after playing for the Champions League. 🔥✈️ A bird flew into one of the plane’s turbines, which caused it to catch fire minutes before takeoff. ✅️ There were no victims or injuries. pic.twitter.com/PM2dZy7vQW — SOCCER OVERDOSE🎙⚽️ (@SobreDFutbolera) April 25, 2023

Arsenal drew 2-2 with Wolfsburg (2-2) last Sunday, in the first leg of the Women’s Champions League final.

"The Arsenal players and staff were accommodated at a nearby hotel overnight, and returned to London Monday afternoon on a replacement plane," the newspaper said.

