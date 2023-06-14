More of 100 people died in north central Nigeria after a boat carrying families returning from a wedding capsized in a river, police and local authorities announced Tuesday.

The ship was carrying the passengers around Kwara state when the accident occurred, local police and the local governor’s office said, They did not specify the causes of the event.

(Also read: Girlfriend dies hit by drunk driver and boyfriend is injured)

“Until now, we have counted 103 deaths. More than 100 people have been rescued“Kwara State Police spokesman Okasanmi Ajayi told AFP.

“The search continues and the balance may increase,” he added. The victims they were back in the Patigi districtin the state of Kwara, after attending the wedding in the state of Niger, according to the services of the governor of Kwara.

(Also: For not marrying him: man sent a bomb gift to his ex-partner on their wedding day)

The governor expressed his “sadness” over the drama and sent “his sincere condolences” to the communities affected by the deaths.

“The governor, at this time, continues to monitor the rescue efforts already mobilized since Monday night in the search for eventual survivors“Her spokesperson said in a statement.

The shipwrecks in Nigerian rivers are frequent. They are caused by boats that are overloaded or in poor condition, and because safety rules are not respected.

(Also: Man invited his ex-partner to his wedding, murdered her and hid her body)

Last month, 15 children drowned and another 25 disappeared when an overloaded boat capsized in the state of Sokoto (northwest) with which they left to collect firewood. And last December, in the midst of significant flooding across the country, at least 76 people lost their lives in a boat capsizing that was caught up in a swollen river in Anambra state (southeast).

More news of your interest:

– Video: boyfriend admits at the altar, almost crying, that he was forced to marry

– Young man interrupted wedding saying “I oppose it” and ran away due to viral challenge

– He preferred to attend the Taylor Swift concert than his mother’s wedding

AFP