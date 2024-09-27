This Thursday was a day to regret in Colombian football due to the violent confrontation that broke out between National and Junior brave bands, at the Atanasio Girardot.

The match was interrupted at minute 56, after Nacional’s second goal, which led 2-0 at that point in the match.

It was when violence broke out between the bars, first from the Junior fans who invaded the Purslane fans’ area, and then the reaction of the local bars.

Confrontation between Nacional and Junior fans. Photo:Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO Share

There were stab wounds and fans who fell from the top of the north stand.

The teams took refuge in the stadium dressing rooms waiting for the authorities to control the situation, but finally the referee Norberto Ararat announced that there would be no more play.

New video

A new video circulates on social networks that shows the violence that broke out in the hallways of the Atanasio Girardot, when the police evacuated the junior bar.

In the video you can see the Junior fans cornered, some on the ground, while the Nacional fans try to attack them. The police intervene. Moments of great tension were recorded.

