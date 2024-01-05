This Friday, January 5, a serious collision where two trains in West Java, Indonesia's main island, collided. Several carriages overturned due to the accident and caused the death of at least three people, according to authorities.

The spectacular accident occurred approximately 500 meters from Cicalengka train stationlocated in the city of Bandung, in the western region of the Indonesian archipelago.

Ayep Hanapi, spokesperson for PT Kerta Api Indonesia, the Asian country's national railway company, explained that a train traveling from Surabaya, capital of East Java, to Bandung, collided with a suburban train who was heading to Padalaranga district located in West Bandung.

The Collision left at least three people dead and 28 others injured, The causes of the accident are still unknown.

Bandung City Police Chief Kusworo Wibowo confirmed that the fatalities included the drivers of one of the trains and a flight attendant. As explained in the local media Detik News, the rest of the occupants have been evacuated.

Ibrahim Tompo, a West Java police spokesman, told local media that the accident would have occurred at 6:03 am (local time), near some rice fields in the city of Cicalengka.

The public train company stated that the local train carried 191 people on board, while the intermunicipal train had 297 passengers.

An aerial photo taken with a drone shows the remains of the collided passenger trains in Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia

As soon as the accident occurred, ambulances and local authorities went to the scene to evacuate the injured.

According to the videos released by the Indonesian Disaster Agency, it can be seen that several cars overturned and others were damaged. It was reported that the locomotive of one of the trains was left with severe technical damage due to the collision.

A wagon would have fallen in a nearby area, going off the road.

Why did the train crash happen?

Rescue workers search for victims in the wreckage of the collided passenger trains in Cicalengka, Bandung.

The authorities continue to investigate the cause of the accident that led to the collision of the two locomotives, but some reports suggest that it could have been due to a signal failure.

Adita Irawati, spokesperson for the Indonesian Ministry of Transportation, expressed her apologies for the accident and reported that work is already underway to restore rail service on the affected roads.

This is not the first time train accidents have occurred in the country. In 2010, 36 passengers died in a train crash occurred in the province of Central Java and in 2015, 16 people died when their bus was hit by a train at a crossing near Jakarta.

Laura Nathalia Quintero Ariza.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

*With information from EFE

