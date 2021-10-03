fromLinda Rosenberger conclude

Three young people died in a terrible car accident in Schleswig-Holstein. They could only be recovered dead from the burned-out car.

In Brunsbüttel in Schleswig-Holstein, three young people lost their lives in a traffic accident.

They were stuck in the burning car when the car caught fire.

The B 5 had to be temporarily closed completely for rescue and recovery work.

Brunsbüttel – In Brunsbüttel, Schleswig-Holstein, a dramatic traffic accident occurred early on Saturday morning (October 2, 2021) in which three young people were killed. They were stuck in a burning car when the small car caught fire and could only be recovered dead from the vehicle. Some of the other occupants are still in mortal danger.

Three young people burn to death after a car accident near Brunsbüttel

According to the police, the terrible scenes took place early on Saturday morning, around five o’clock on the second of October 2021. The 19-year-old driver was on the road 5 near Brunsbüttel in his small car, which was fully occupied by another four people. There he probably drove too fast into a roundabout, whereupon the car drifted off the road, got into an embankment and hit a tree. The vehicle immediately caught fire and burned out completely.

While the driver and front passenger were thrown out of the car, the three other occupants were stuck in the car when it caught fire. A car driver and a local resident immediately provided first aid and the fire brigade was also quickly on site, as a guard was located near the scene of the accident. Due to the heat, however, the rescue workers were unable to free the three trapped people from the burning vehicle, as the fire brigade announced. Their bodies could only be rescued from the wreck after the fire was extinguished. At first, her identity could not be clarified. According to a police spokesman, they are also young adults.

The driver and front passenger of the accident vehicle are seriously injured

Meanwhile, the driver and front passenger are in the hospital. The 19-year-old suffered serious injuries and his 18-year-old passenger was in mortal danger. The investigations into the young adult’s fitness to drive would continue, an expert had examined the scene of the accident.

For the rescue and recovery work, the B 5 at Brunsbüttel in Schleswig-Holstein had to be temporarily closed completely, as the police also explained. The helpers were looked after by the emergency pastoral care after their assignment. (lros)