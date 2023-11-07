The survey went crazy on Instagram: it’s theItaly or are they Hawaii? Waves never seen in these parts, many say. You’re in Liguria, but it feels like being in the ocean. Surfers respond to the call of the sea and find themselves observing an anomalous scenario in disbelief, before entering the water and sharing an epic session in the company of friends and loved ones. This is what happened to the best surfer in Italy and among the strongest in the world, Leonardo Fioravantiwho after a great season (complete with qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics) is enjoying the off-season: the call of the Italian waves, precisely of Varazze, it was too strong. Here is his story, exclusively for Active Journal.