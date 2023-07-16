Of the Mazatlan gunboats We have not been surprised by his weak start to the season in the tournament MXbut if the one of Blue Cross who already has three defeats in a row and is the owner of the cold basement, something that for his label as a great Mexican soccer must be very disappointing for his thousands of followers.

Things are not working out well for your successful technician Ricardo Ferretti and for more titles that his record presents, we believe that if the machine does not react soon, the board could thank him and immediately look for his replacement.

To finish grinding its most recent executioner, it was the Xolos de Tijuana team, in which José de Jesús Corona, who was the starting goalkeeper of the celestials for many years, plays, but for this season he no longer entered the plans, putting his advanced age in the middle.

Let’s see if Cruz Azul knows how to take advantage of its participation in the League Cups that will begin next week and against the MLS teams it can begin its recovery.

In the case of the Cañoneros they have not won in their first three games either, but in two they have already managed to tie. The bad thing was that their first defeat was suffered at the Kraken stadium last Friday night, when they were thrashed by Monterrey 3-0.

Certainly the expulsion of Luis Amarilla in the first half, notably harmed the actions of the Buenos Aires, coupled with the fact that with less man, they canceled the goal that gave them the advantage, due to a tight misplacement that the VAR of their scorer Miguel detected. Sansores.

Said detail could be a good justification for the setback for his Spanish coach Ismael Rescalvo, of whom we continue to think that if he does not find the thread of how the game is played in Mexico soon, it will surely last very little in our country.

And the truth is, it is urgent for the Cañoneros to explode at the word of now, because it is not pleasant for their followers to see their squad in each season among the last places and incidentally continue paying million-dollar fines.

COLD START. The growth that professional women’s soccer in Mexico has had is evident, but it is still very far from having the magnet of attraction that that of men and the best proof is the meager tickets that the stadiums have registered in the games of the opening day.

One of them was the one that sustained the Wars of Santos Laguna and Tuzas del Pachuca that the Hidalguenses won with a score of 3 for 1 and not a single soul was seen in the stands of the lagoons.

Of course, the panorama improves a lot in the league and especially in the final series, if we remember that the last one between América and Pachuca recorded a record attendance of 55,000 fans in the stands of the Azteca stadium.

GOOD SUPPORT. The well-known businessman and sponsor of amateur soccer from Culiacán, Oscar Torrero Trujillo continues to show his altruistic side, by announcing that he will donate five steel drums for the collection of garbage from the five fields of the Sagarpa sports unit.

Without a doubt, the one shown by the mere chaca of the Despacho Torrero team is very good action and I hope that more people of his same level will join him and continue making contributions for the good of one of the best sports areas in Culiacán