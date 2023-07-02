for the teams America, Mazatlan and Tijuana the start of the season was bad for them, because the three could not win at home, but it is obvious that the defeat of the Eagles in front of the Bravos He captured more attention from the media and has already questioned the ability of his new coach andre jardine.

But the worst thing for the feathered was that they took the game out of the bag in the last 5 minutes and in their own field of Aztec stadiumsomething that very little happened with his previous coach Fernando Ortiz.

Another of the details that questioned Jardine’s work more in his bad debut with the Americais that during the conference, he tried to justify the defeat due to the absence of several of his starters who are playing in the gold CupHowever, his rival walked along the same line and did not weigh on him.

Hopefully and for the good of the team and its demanding fans, garden get into his head that America is a much, very different team from Atlético San LuisBecause otherwise, his management as a coach could be short at said club.

At the port of Mazatlanthe gunboats Although they did not lose, they did not know how to take advantage of their locality, nor of the fact that the tubes They arrived very depleted on the pitch.

it lacked to be more aggressive from the first half to the Buenos Aires team, which only showed flashes in the second half and if it does not soon become consistent in its actions, it will be difficult for it to win and its coach Ismael Recaldo will join the list Spaniards who have failed in it mexican soccer.

And in what for our taste was the most entertaining game on Friday due to the good number of goals that were scored, the cougars they pulled a win out of the dog pound Xolos by winning with a score of 3 goals against 2.

The forcefulness of the feline offensive was the key to keeping all the loot over the pupils of michael herrera who were also able to win the game and left a good impression.

Now we have to wait for new surprises thrown at us by the conclusion of the first date of the mexican tournamentwhich will surely improve in quality as soon as all the Mexican teams participating in the Gold Cup return.

THE BRAVA CRAB. team history tampico madero It is the ideal script to make a film, because all the adversities he has experienced are incredible and he is still fighting to try to earn a place in the expansion league starting from scratch.

The Brave Crab It was part of the first division for a long time and played in the lower categories, but due to many situations it has lost its place and the last one was due to the fact that Grupo Orlegui decided to sell its franchise to Atlético La Paz.

Its new owners started again from the third division and based on a great job they managed to ascend to the Premier League, a circuit in which they are already champions and now they are looking for a fair place in the Expansion League. Now the question is, will Liga MX allow it?

SAD NEWS. This Saturday morning they woke us up with the unpleasant news of the death of the good friend, businessman and domino player of red bone olegario castro founder of the Mayoreo Eléctrico business.

a complicated disease it ended the existence of Olegario with whom we were lucky to live for many years in his domino games and in the tournaments that your server organized. Without a doubt, an excellent human being. Eternal rest for Olegario Castro.

In case you didn’t read it: