I.In India, the Ministry of Health recorded 392,488 new infections within 24 hours. That is less than the day before, when the country first registered over 400,000 cases, a global high. However, it is considered certain that there are high numbers of unreported infections in India. In total, more than 19.56 million people have been shown to have contracted the coronavirus. That is the second highest value after the USA.

The number of deaths related to the virus rose by 3,689 to 215,542 since the previous day – a high number of unreported cases can also be expected here. India, where more than 1.3 billion people live, has been hit by a second corona wave with several virus variants since the end of February.

“People are suffocating in the car”

The German ambassador to India, Walter Lindner, has expressed great concern about the situation in his host country. “The situation is terrible and depressing,” said Lindner on Saturday evening in the ZDF “Heute Journal”. “People sometimes suffocate in the cars because they drive from one hospital to the next. They suffocate in line to wait for oxygen. That is all the most terrible that we experience outside. “

Calls for help are constantly being spread on social media – with the hope of a hospital bed or oxygen. “And on the next day it is often said:“ Unfortunately died, nobody helped us ”.” The current situation is a “huge blow” for the country with 1.3 billion inhabitants.

120 ventilators from Germany

India is currently recording new global highs in the number of new corona infections within 24 hours every day. Several countries including Germany, the USA, Great Britain and Japan have pledged support for India. On Saturday evening, an Air Force aircraft reached the capital New Delhi with 120 ventilators. An air force spokesman said that there were 13 medical soldiers on board the machine, which is usually also used by Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and members of the government. The oxygen production plant is so large that it is due to be delivered in two transport planes next week. Medicines are also to be delivered.