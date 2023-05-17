In a new incident that demonstrates the lack of security on transport platforms by application, a driver of DiDi was caught on video stealing the suitcases of some tourists who arrived in the Roma neighborhood, in Mexico City. This unfortunate event adds to a series of similar cases that, up to now, have not been resolved effectively.

The images obtained by the red-red journalist Carlos Jiménez show the sequence of events. A group of people were returning from a trip and requested DiDi’s service. Upon arrival, the driver, identified on the platform as Javier, was friendly and helped them load their luggage in the trunk of the vehicle. Everything seemed to go smoothly.

However, the situation took a drastic turn when arriving at the passengers’ home in the Roma neighborhood. Rather than accompany them to hand over their belongings, the driver decided to remain in the car. In a premeditated act, he waited for the users to descend and, in an instant, he accelerated sharply, taking all his belongings with him.

Did they just suspend it? Bad service, zero stars

The victims, dismayed by the robbery, filed their complaint with the competent authorities approximately two months ago in Mexico City. However, to date, both DiDi and the CDMX Prosecutor’s Office have not yielded results.

The transport platform, in its concise response, limited itself to informing that the driver in question was suspended for a period of time, without providing details about the stolen items or about the legal process that the thief will face.

This unfortunate incident highlights the impunity that prevails in cases of theft committed by drivers on transport platforms by application. Users rely on these tools to get around safely and comfortably, but situations like this create a feeling of vulnerability and mistrust in the system.

It is critical that app-based carriers such as DiDi take stronger action to effectively prevent and address these cases. In addition, the corresponding authorities must provide a timely and transparent response, guaranteeing the safety and protection of users.

The incident in the Roma neighborhood highlights the need to implement more rigorous security policies and to strengthen collaboration between transport platforms and competent authorities. This is the only way to restore the trust of users and ensure a safe environment for the use of this type of service.