The dallas cowboys They eliminated this Monday in the wild card round of the NFThe the Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a 31-14 blowout and advanced to the NFC Division Series.

Brady, seven-time champion super bowlwhose future remains shrouded in uncertainty, turned in a miserable performance as its 23rd season came to an abrupt end.

The 45-year-old quarterback, who announced his retirement from the game last year only to reverse the decision 40 days later, was never able to build momentum for a mediocre Buccaneers offense.

Instead, it was the Cowboys, led by quarterback Dak Prescott, who dominated throughout to set up a divisional round playoff clash with the San Francisco 49ers in California the next Sunday.

Brady had never lost to the Cowboys in seven previous games, but the chances of that record being extended Monday always seemed slim. The only negative for the Cowboys was the form of the kicker Brett Maher, who claimed an unwanted part of NFL history by missing four consecutive extra point attempts on kicking.

The 33-year-old is the first player in NFL history to lose four extra points in a single game.

Maher scored 50 of 53 extra points during the regular season, but his form uncharacteristically collapsed in the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. For his part, quarterback Prescott threw four touchdowns and finished with 305 passing yards on 25 of 33 completions.



Play was halted late in the fourth quarter with an apparent neck injury to Bucs catcher Russell Gage, before Brady hooked up with Cameron Brate for a second touchdown.

A successful two-point conversion only brought the Florida team closer to 31-14.

Gage, eventually hospitalized with a concussion after the horrific blow to the neck, a terrifying new scene on an NFL field.(Nairo Quintana without a team: what are his options?)(Neymar, ‘biggest flop in the history of football’: fierce criticism of the Brazilian)

