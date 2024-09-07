Unfortunately, the boy died shortly after arriving, the injuries he suffered after the accident were too serious.

The weekend comes with horrible news from the Italian roads. We are in San Gennaro Vesuviano, in the province of Naples, this is the place of the night tragedy between Friday 6th and Saturday 7th September. In a road accident a 17-year-old boy lost his life while riding a scooter that collided with a car along via Nola.

The boy, who was travelling on his scooterwas rescued and rushed to the hospital in Nola, but it was immediately clear that his condition was critical. The injuries he suffered after the accident, in fact, proved fatal for the young man.

The Carabinieri intervened to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the collision and ascertain any responsibilities between the driver of the car and the boy on the scooter. The accident occurred in the early hours of the night. The young man, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown to the ground after the impact with the car. The driver of the vehicle immediately stopped to provide assistance, given the immediately worrying conditions of the boy.

Despite the rapid intervention of the rescue and the transfer to the Santa Maria della Pietà hospital in Nola, the boy died shortly after arrival, the injuries reported after the accident were too serious. The vehicles involved were seized for the necessary checks. The first checks confirmed the regularity of the circulation documents and insurance of both drivers.

The carabinieri are continuing the investigations to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident. There is also the possibility of examining the footage from surveillance cameras located along the road that connects San Gennaro Vesuviano to Saviano and Nola. The driver of the car, after the incident, was subjected to alcohol tests and drug tests to verify his conditions at the time of the accident. If the results are positive, the man’s legal position could change radically.