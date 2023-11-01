After the Motilón team ended up beating Barranquilla FC 1-0 for the fourth date of group B of the final home runs of the Promotion Tournament, the match turned out to be a pitched battle between both squads after the main referee, Alejandro Moncadahad a controversial performance at the General Santander stadium.

After in the 85th minute of the match, the local team scored the first and only goal of the game, apparently there were provocations between the two teams after the Motilón team scored, and finally all this resulted in a grotesque fight that resulted in three expulsions , two for Cúcuta and one for Barranquilla.

After this event, the two technical directors spoke out on the case. On the part of the Cúcuta Deportivo strategist, Wilder Mosquerastated that he had not noticed the act, while on the part of Barranquilla they did make a call for attention to ensure that this does not happen again.

“When I see something forming there, but now, we haven’t really talked about what happened or why they expelled him. I’m going to talk to Federico (Barrionuevo), until I see what this issue is happening, but so far we don’t know. “It’s time to look,” said the Motilones coach.

By Nelson ‘Rolo’ Flórez, if it was included with the call for attention from the rival team. Referring to the fact that this cannot continue to happen during second division matches.

“I deeply regret that the coach, because I know his brother Aquivaldo, messes with the boys. If we are honoring fair play with Barranquilla, they are young players and we are inspiring them not to waste time and play. (…) I regret that a coach like Chaparro (a member of the coaching staff) is in professional football, he has no reason to hit or insult the players, and incite a play as beautiful as Cúcuta, doing things in any way “Flórez said at a press conference.

Finally, this match ended in favor of the local team, which leaves them closer to reaching the final of the second semester of the Betplay Dimayor Tournament, waiting to achieve direct promotion to the first division of Colombian Professional Soccer.

