The grandson of the actor and famous clown Yuri Nikulin reported the disappearance of a circus performer. Recall that Maxim Nikulin is in charge of the circus department. He said that one of his employees, an Ethiopian citizen, went to a hotel and stopped communicating.

According to mk.ru, the heir to the star family has already turned to law enforcement. He wrote a statement about the disappearance of 22-year-old Usman Nasiro Hussen. The young man is a participant in the “Artist” festival, which takes place in the circus on Tsvetnoy Boulevard in September. Acts as a rider in the group “Dia Boys”.

It is noted that the man was last seen when he left for the Izmailovo Hotel after a rehearsal on Thursday evening.

