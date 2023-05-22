Sandra Badie, vice world champion of Jiu Jitsu, died at the age of 31 following a cardiac arrest that left her no way out

In recent days, terrible news has shaken the entire world of sport and in particular that of martial arts. Sandra Badie, a young French Jiu Jitsu champion, died suddenly in the night between last Thursday and Friday. According to what has emerged so far, the 31-year-old, vice world champion, would have been the victim of a cardiac arrest that struck her in her sleep. Huge shock in the whole French sporting environment and beyond.

A tragic event which inevitably shocked the entire world of international sport, especially in France, where the champion was born and raised as a person and as an athlete.

The death of Sandra Badie, according to what has been reported so far, would have occurred in the night between last Thursday and Friday. His lifeless body was found in his room.

The medical rescuers, who arrived on the spot after the call received, could do nothing but notify his deathwhich most likely occurred in his sleep.

There is still no confirmation regarding the causes of death, but the most accredited hypothesis at the moment is that of an illness. Probably attributable to a circulatory cardio arrest which hit the champion in her sleep, leaving her no way out.

The pain for the sudden disappearance of Sandra Badie

A life too short that lived by Sandra Badie. She had indeed only 31 years old.

However she had managed to reach gods extraordinary results thanks to his talent for martial arts, especially in the Jiu Jitsu.

She was a member of the Judo Club Soumouloua company for which she also worked as a coach of young talents, as well as as a competitive athlete.

The results that Sandra had obtained in her last appearances at the most prestigious international tournaments were very important. For example, mention is made of the silver medal at the world championships of jiu jitsu in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, in the category under 48 kg, and the third place at the World Games of Birmingham 2021.

To give the sad announcement of his death, he thought about it Federation of French Jiu Jitsuwho wrote: