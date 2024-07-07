In March, an illness on the pitch led him to have a pacemaker inserted, but his heart couldn’t take it: Ahmed Refaat died at just 31 years old

Egyptian football and the international community are mourning the loss of Ahmed Refaat, who passed away at the age of 31, four months after suffering a heart attack on the pitch. The tragic event dates back to last March, during an Egyptian league match between his team Modern Future and Al Ittihad of Alexandria.

During the match, Refaat suddenly collapsed to the ground, his heart stopped beating. The footballer remained in intensive care for a month, during which he was implanted with a pacemaker and prescribed a specific therapy to follow. Unfortunately, his physical condition has recently worsened.

The news of Ahmed Refaat’s death was communicated by his club, the Modern Futurewho spoke of a “strong worsening” of his condition. There have been numerous messages of condolence, including that of Mohammed Salaha star of Liverpool and world football, who has shown his closeness to the family.

Also Carlos Queirozformer coach of Egypt, wanted to pay homage to Refaat with touching words:

“He was a kind person and a true football talent. His heart and soul were made to take the best of life, even sports. His elegant and technical football brought magic to football stadiums. It was a privilege to share my life with Ahmed Refaat. He will remain in my heart and prayers and I truly believe that God will protect him with mercy and compassion. He did a lot for Egypt and for my team. It was an honor.”

God bless you God bless you 💔 pic.twitter.com/lkUBwtplcd — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) July 6, 2024

Ahmed Refaat’s Career

Ahmed Refaat joined Modern Future two seasons ago, scoring 10 goals in 40 games. He played seven games and scored two goals for the Egyptian national team in the 2021 Arab Cup. His career began with a triumph in the 2013 African U-20 Championship, which brought him to the attention of the senior national team. He won the 2017 Egyptian Super Cup with Zamalek and then the 2022 Egyptian League Cup with Modern Future. Before joining Modern Future, Refaat played for several teams, including ENPPI SC, Al Ittihad Alexandria and Al Masry in Egypt, as well as Al Wahda in the United Arab Emirates.

