Mirko Giansanti, a former rider from Terni, passed away at the age of just 46 and after a long struggle with an incurable disease

The world of sport and in particular that of engines has learned with great sadness terrible news. That of the untimely death of Mirko Giansanti. The 46-year-old, who had been battling an incurable disease for some time, was the son of professional rider Fosco Giansanti, on his motorcycles he had also raced in the 125 and 250 cc classes of the world championship.

Unfortunately, the news that has shocked the world of gods in recent days is terrible enginesin particular that of Italian motorcycling.

Mirko Giansanti, after having struggled for a long time with a sadly incurable disease, died forever at the age of 46. He was hospitalized in a hospice clinic in Terni, where he left surrounded by the affection of his loved ones.

Born in 1976, thanks to his dad Gloomya professional motorcyclist, had approached the world of engines and in particular that of motorcycles since he was a child.

For almost 10 years, from 1996 to 2005, he had come to compete in the most important global stages, that of motorcycle world championship. During that time she always ran in the class 125 ccapart from the last season in which he had risen in the 250 cc.

In all he collected 12 podiums and as a best result he achieved a sixth place in the final standings of the 1998 125cc world championship.

He had subsequently raced in the category Supersportsto then devote himself to the activity of technical director in the Grt Yamaha World Superbike Team.

This afternoon, at 15:30 at the Cathedral of Terni, the funeral of the former champion.

Condolences for the death of Mirko Giansanti

There are many i condolence messagesesteem and affection that have appeared on social media in recent hours and days to honor the memory of Mirko Giansanti.

One of the first is that of Terni’s councilor for sport Marco Schenardi and of the entire municipal administration, who have shown closeness to the family of the former champion.

The Grt Racing Teamthrough his own channels wrote: