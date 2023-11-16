futsal Brazil and the world is in mourning after learning of the death of a player who was only 18 years old in the middle of a game.

What is known is that the player was playing an amateur match in Soledade in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, He felt unwell, began to convulse, collapsed and was rushed to a hospital.

The authorities confirmed that the player corresponds to the name of Guilherme Carvalho Castamana young man of only 18 years old, who once arrived at the hospital died.

It is noted that Carvalho received medical attention on the same field and when the incident occurred, he was taken to the Frei Clemente Charity Hospital, but the doctors could do nothing to save his life.

The strong images of the moment were released by ‘Globo’ and in the video you can see how the young man suffers that terrible moment.

Edinara Franca, municipal health secretary reported that the young man fell and began to convulse, but nothing else is known.

🚨⚠️ STRONG IMAGES An 18-year-old young man died after convulsing during a futsal game in Soledade, in Rio Grande do Sul. The victim Guilherme Carvalho Castaman was rescued in the square, but did not resist. Or evidence of sudden death due to unknown causes. 🗞️ |… pic.twitter.com/5S8TYKmaZm — Goleada Info (@goleada_info) November 15, 2023

