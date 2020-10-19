NEET 2020: A terrible mistake of National Testing Agency (NTA) has been revealed in NEET Result. A student who failed the NEET 2020 marksheet issued by NTA has turned out to be an All India Topper in the ST category. When the aggrieved student challenged the result of the NTA (declared declared fail) on the basis of OMRsheet and Answer Key, it was found that he is an All India Topper in ST category.

For Mridul Rawat, a 17-year-old resident of Gangapur town of Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan, the NTA mistake was a nightmare. When the NTA result was released on October 16, the NTA gave Mridul 329 points in 720. While in reality Mridul was getting 650 out of 720 according to the answer key.

Mridul told our colleague Hindustan Times, “According to the NTA result, I had failed in virtual NEET 2020, I do not get an edition from any of these medical colleges.”

‘When the result came, I started crying and was tense. I was confident that I would crack Neat with 650 points. But when I saw the result, I could not manage myself.

Mridul further said, ‘My parents encouraged me and after that challenged the result of NTA on the basis of OMR response sheet and answer key. I tweeted it to NTA after which my results were improved.

He said, “My disappointment turned into happiness as soon as the NTA released its revised marksheet acknowledging its mistake. I got 650 out of 720 which became the All India Topper in ST category in NEET 2020”.

According to Mridul, the All India rank is 3577 in his general category.

However, a mistake was also found in the second marksheet issued by the NTA. This time the sum of the digits was 650 but only three hundred twenty-nine were written in words.

‘After which I again contacted NTA today. After this, the NTA issued a revised revision sheet in which 650 marks were written both in numbers and words.

Mridul was taking coaching from Akash Coaching Institute in Kota.

Akhilesh Dixit, the regional director of Akash Institute in Kota, said that it was a terrible mistake of the NTA that should have been prevented from happening.