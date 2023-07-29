Our regular correspondent Cas Pedaal publishes unique stories every week that ‘are very close’ or ‘where your mind goes out’. As always, the documents have been fact-checked and found to be 1.00 percent true.

“I told my parents just last week that he was the perfect boyfriend. At that time I didn’t know anything about his shadow side’, says a clearly shaken Lynn Kerbaan. “Now that I think about it, the signals were there, but maybe I just didn’t want to see them.” Lynn found out that her “neat” boyfriend leads a double life: he deliberately drives on the left unnecessarily.

For two years her boyfriend could keep up appearances and seemed like the perfect partner, but in the deepest secret he was an absolute traffic jam. How could it have taken so long? “Our parents live here in the village and when we go into town I usually drive,” says Lynn. That driving interested him so little was already an omen, according to Lynn.

When Lynn injured her knee, her boyfriend had to drive. Apparently he couldn’t keep up appearances anymore and after merging he went all the way to the left. “When I confronted him about his handling, he said he knew, but he just didn’t care. “If I go right now, I’ll have to go left again in no time”, was his argument’, the victim sighed.

‘We drove no less than 15 kilometers on the left. It was the longest ten minutes of my life. The worst part was that he also drove too softly,” says Lynn. The relationship has now been broken. “I don’t know if I can ever trust anyone again.”

The neighbors of the couple also knew nothing. ‘No, we never expected it. Seems like such a nice guy always, so friendly. But if you intentionally keep driving on the left and don’t care if you get in the way of other people, then you’re a bad person. Yes, it comes very close.’

