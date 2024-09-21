Home World

From: Julian Mayr

The earth shook in the Mediterranean off Sicily on Saturday morning. Many residents of coastal towns were woken from their sleep by the earthquake.

Trapani – In the midst of the holiday season in Sicily coming to an end, the island was hit by a earthquake At five o’clock in the morning, the earth shook in the northwest of the Mediterranean island with a magnitude of 4.1. Earthquakes are much more common in Italy at the super volcano near Naples.

The northwest of Sicily was shaken by an earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale on Saturday morning – it was even felt in Palermo. © Kickner/Imago Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia

Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 in Sicily – No damage initially reported on the holiday island

The epicenter of the earthquake was located a few kilometers off the coast of the city of Trapani and not far north of the Aegidian Islands at a depth of about one kilometer, according to the Italian National Geophysical and Volcanological Institute. INGV (Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia) announced.

Damage was reported to the fire brigade and the Carabinieri, according to the news agency Ansa And although it was a relatively light earthquake with an epicenter in the sea, it was clearly felt by residents of surrounding towns and settlements on the coast, writes Ansa.

According to the Geophysical Institute, it was felt not only in Trapani, 24 kilometers from the epicenter, but also in the more distant coastal towns of Marsala, Mazara del Vallo and even Palermo. The provincial capital is more than 90 kilometers from the epicenter.

Earthquake off the coast of Sicily: Residents of numerous places literally “woken up”

According to the news agency, some people were woken from their sleep, and the fire brigade and civil defence received numerous warnings. Concerned citizens of the island also shared their experiences on social media. A resident of Trapani described the morning earthquake as “terrible, long, frightening and strong”. According to the description of other residents, however, the quake only lasted a few seconds.

“I woke up at 5 a.m. with a shiver,” writes a man from Sciacci, which is a few kilometers further southeast of Mazara del Vallo. Other users report being literally shaken awake. “The bed was shaken and the doors slammed,” describes one user.

Sicilians are particularly concerned about earthquakes in view of the island’s active volcanic activity. Just in August, Mount Etna erupted near Catania, causing terror and chaos at the airport. There are also regular eruptions on the Aeolian Islands, particularly on the Stromboli volcano. (jm)