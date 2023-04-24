The day you knew was coming is finally here: it king song exists for a decade. Intended to rally the subjects behind the soon-to-be King Willem-Alexander, the song “aim […] of national ridicule,” he said NRC. The monarch recently jumped into the breach for the creators. Although he does not regularly play the song in Paleis Huis ten Bosch: “I’ve heard it a few times, but I can’t whistle it, so to speak.”

Dislike

The NRC archives show that the newspaper published about two hundred articles in which the King’s song is mentioned (indirectly). There was a collective aversion to the King’s Song in the Netherlands when it was presented eleven days before the inauguration of Willem-Alexander in 2013. The Volkskrantcolumnist Sylvia Witteman began a petition against the King’s Song which was signed more than 40,000 times. The late Wim de Bie: „We live in an open environment.” The biggest mockery was the messy text (for example: “our actions do not go down” and “eating the W of awake stew”). So many alternative Kingsongs were made in a short time that it is a phenomenon own Wikipedia page has.

“Millions of coaches who know better,” wrote songwriter John Ewbank prophetically in the Koningslied. On Twitter he was then booed and threatened so violently by “creepy and unstable people”, that he withdrew the song after a day. “Was it really that bad?” headlined NRC. The National Committee, which organized the change of throne, did not think so. And so on April 30, after eleven days of derision, the King’s Song was performed in Ahoy Rotterdam for ten thousand people. The royal couple watched via video link from the IJ, according to NRC one of the four most important moments of the succession to the throne. NRC reviewers spoke of a “disputable” video presentation. Given the zeitgeist, a benevolent judgment.

In Ahoy itself there was a real moment of respite for the King’s song, which had been put through the wringer: a report of the performance showed that the ten thousand people present were moved to tears. “Vinegar nonsense,” said one present about the King’s song hatred: “A few lines in the song are wrong. So what?”

hoopla

And so the fuss seemed to be over. Until it was revealed in 2015 that the King’s Song had cost more than half a million euros. Just as the song swells again towards the end of the King’s Song, so does the popular anger at the tax money spent. The NOS even stated that The world goes on and NPO Radio 2 had received money to promote the song. That turned out to be quatsch, but then Secretary of State Sander Dekker (Media, VVD) nevertheless concluded that the public broadcaster had to become more financially transparent.

The entry ‘Koningslied’ now regularly crops up in NRC – two months ago, for example, when it was concluded that the Koningslied had heralded the end of ‘white savior celebrity songs’. Why is the King’s Song still relevant? NRC culture editor Raymond van den Boogaard wrote ten years ago: “In one respect the Koningslied was a great success: everyone is talking about it, and almost everyone thinks it is bad.” That collective disapproval was, in his view, nothing short of national fraternization.