Death of little Diana, new elements emerged from autopsy exams: what the little girl could have done while dying of starvation

The new details were disclosed by the newspaper The day. It would seem that in the stomach of the little girl Diana materials have been found, not yet analyzed, which may be compatible with the pillow found in the camping cot.

If it turns out to be so from the analysis, it would mean that Diana may have bite the pillow during those six days of agony, perhaps looking for something to eat. The little girl died of hunger, thirst, heat, hardship. Her mother Alessia Pifferi left her in a camping bed, home alone, for six long days. While she went to Leffe, to her partner. To this she said that she had left Diana with her sister at the seaside and that she had chosen to go alone, like this “Breathed a little”.

The 37-year-old woman filled everyone around her with lies. He told her family and friends about a babysitter who looked after her daughter when she went away for whole weekends. A babysitter non-existent. When she heard her maternal grandmother on the phone, she would tell her that she was with her granddaughter and that she was fine. She had done it too that morning, before returning home to find Diana now dead.

To the inhabitants of Leffe, who by now had known her as the companion of the 58-year-old, she had told that she was a child psychologist. But Alessia was unemployed since three years. She lived thanks to the financial help of her mother and the support of her ex-husband.

She said she didn’t realize she was pregnant until the last month, but her grandmother denied her statements in front of the investigators, admitting that she knew of her daughter’s pregnancy. already from the third month.

Alessia Pifferi chatted with many men she met online. She went out with them in exchange for gifts such as clothes or dinners. And although she admitted that she had always been aware of the identity of the child’s biological father, she never worried about inform him of the birth. A man with whom, probably, he had a relationship of little importance, that he does not know he is a father.