A road accident of unprecedented proportions occurred a short while ago on the A4 Turin-Milan. Two trucks overturned between Marcallo Mesero and Novara Est, causing a tailback of about 6 kilometers, all in the direction of Turin. What happened?

Here’s what we know about this last-minute story.

Terrible accident on the A4 Turin-Milan: two trucks involved

A few minutes ago a terrible accident occurred on the highway A4 Turin-MilanThe protagonists of everything are two pull which belong to two companies from Biella. The two vehicles, for reasons that have not yet been investigated, overturned and ended up off the road.

The accident occurred between Marcallo Mesero and Novara East on the stretch of road to Turin. Obviously this dramatic accident does not yet appear very clear, which is why investigators will have to investigate the dynamics that caused it in the next few hours.

6km queue due to accident

The road accidents always cause great inconvenience to motorists, but when the vehicles involved are trucks the inconvenience can only increase. In the space of a few minutes, a tail which exceeded 6 kilometers in length precisely because of the two trucks that made most of the stretch of road unusable.

Obviously the rescue They immediately intervened on the spot together with the traffic police and also the fire brigade. The queue started for several kilometers and the traffic was diverted to allow the workers to remove the trucks involved in the crash and all the goods they were transporting.

Furthermore, according to the latest updates, the road section affected by the accident will be closed after 9 pm in order to ensure all the clearing operations are carried out in a thorough manner. It also appears that this accident did not cause any accidents or involve other vehicles.

