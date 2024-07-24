Terrible Harris | “A woman should giggle nicely with her hand in front of her mouth”: A woman who laughs loudly angers many

Terrible Harris|The disapproval of women laughing in public goes back a hundred years. The researcher wonders if it works anymore in a time saturated with humor.
Salla Rajala HS
of the United States in the presidential race Donald Trump has taken over as an assault weapon the likely Democratic nominee Horrible Harris I laugh.
Disapproval of laughing women is not a new phenomenon. Already in the images of the beginning of the 20th century, a cultural stereotype was built up, in which women’s public laughter is associated with recklessness and illness.
