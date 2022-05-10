Fatal the collision against a wall of the car on which he was traveling. For Giacomo Del Fiacco, a young actor, there was nothing to do

Yet another victim on Italian roads. In the night between last Saturday and Sunday, near Bassano Del Grappa, a car with three young boys on board lost its grip with the asphalt and crashed at a fairly high speed into a wall. For one of the three, Giacomo Del Fiacco20, there was nothing to do and he died instantly.

The deaths of Davide D’Amico and Lino Raglione are disconcerting. The two boys, respectively of 21 and 29 yearsBrindisi and Ortucchio (Province of L’Aquila), lost their lives after the cars in which they were traveling alone went off the road.

Giacomo Del Fiacco, from Nove, in province of Vicenza.

He had spent an evening with friends at a club in Bassano del Grappa and he was on his way home. A 24-year-old friend of hers was driving the A 180, while a 17-year-old girl in the rear seats.

For reasons still to be ascertained, the car she went off the road and there she was crashed into a low wall. The driver and the girl, although injured, are not in danger of life. While for the 21-year-old there was nothing to do. IS practically died instantly.

Who was Giacomo Del Fiacco

Giacomo was a sunny, kind and much appreciated by anyone knew him. He played football and was registered with his city team.

In addition, since he was a child, he cultivated his own I dream of becoming an actor and, on several occasions, he had had the opportunity to share the set with actors of the highest caliber.

Mira Topcievathe talent scout who had discovered his talent and who represented him as his agent, interviewed by Vicenza newspaper he said:

In 2011 we proposed Giacomo and his brother Leonardo for a film focused on pedophilia which was called “Ruggine”. The cast also included Accorsi, Solarino and Mastrandrea. Shortly after, Giacomo was called for “Diminuta”, a Brazilian production film shot in Vicenza. On that occasion he starred alongside Giancarlo Giannini

Dozens i messages of condolence appeared on social media in recent days. Giacomo’s death has thrown not only his family into utter despair, but all the inhabitants of Nova.