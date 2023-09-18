Terrible flying kick: player injures two rivals with a violent foul, video

A chilling foul marked the match between Marathon and Olimpia in Honduran soccer. André Orellana, a local team player, attacked two rivals with a ‘criminal’ kick and was sent off after ‘losing his mind’.

In the classic between Marathon and Olimpia, played at the Yankel Rosenthal stadium, for the eighth day of the Apertura 2023 in Honduras, the central defender could not control his emotions and was the protagonist of the toughest of the weekend in international football.

It was the 88th minute when the young defender was disloyal in challenging for the ball and He threw himself forward with his heels with the intention of injuring his rivals. Orellana sent a tremendous attack against Germán Mejía and Carlos Pineda who ended up on the ground with symptoms of pain.

Immediately, referee Selvin Brown showed him a direct red card and the Olimpia players went to complain about the horrible foul he committed against his professional colleagues. The most incredible thing about the case is that André Orellana is playing in Marathón on loan from Olimpia.

Pedro Troglio on the state of his players

Pedro Troglio, Olimpia coach, referred after the game to André Orellana’s ‘planchazo’ and asked him to be more careful with this type of foul.

“It’s a shame because he came from being suspended and now he will return to the same case. You have to be careful with that type of play, he is part of us and ‘Patón’ (Mejía) is his teammate. If he caught him well it was going to cause him a strong damage. Orellana is a young man with enormous qualities, he has to learn and he will learn, the hard way, but he will learn,” said the Argentine strategist.

