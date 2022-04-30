Guasave, Sinaloa.- Today afternoon, around 12:00 p.m., members of the Missing Persons Search Commission of Guasave, together with Guasave trackers, managed to locating the skeleton of a woman on the bank of the El Burrión drainbetween the communities of El Pitahayal and Casa Blanca.

Information provided by the leader of this group highlights that in the search for their loved ones who are missing, they took on the task of inspecting the edge of the El Burrión drain.

After several hours of searching, they managed to locate a skeleton, which apparently corresponds to a woman and was buriedand at the time of discovering it, it was observed that it carried a black blouseand to one side other garments were already very deteriorated.

After the discovery, the group called 911 so that the State Attorney General’s Office was alerted to the situation.

A few minutes later, elements of that state agency approached the scene of the events, who were in charge of gathering all the information and evidence that could help find the identity of the deceased person.

Subsequently, the same Prosecutor’s Office ordered that a funeral home collect the skeletal remains from the scene of the events and transfer them to its facilities, where it would be kept under guard so that DNA tests could be carried out in order to identify it.

It should be noted that in the same area, this group of searchers had already found other bones a few months ago.