An extreme situation was experienced in the popular American talent show American Idol and it quickly went viral.

.One participant, named Funke Lagoke, appeared on the reality show to sing the song “Tell Him”, by Celine Dion and Barbra Streisand.

But after his outstanding presentation, while musician Lionel Richie was giving his opinion as a jury, the participant fainted and fell on her face to the ground, worrying Luke Bryan and Katy Perry, the other members of the jury, and also everyone present.

Blackout and fall on American Idol of a contestant.

Quickly an emergency team took the stage to assist Lagoke, who showed no signs of reaction.

Finally the young woman regained consciousness and was rushed to a hospital.

Lionel Richie told Lagoke’s partner that they were both going on a patrol. “What we were going to say is that both deserve to pass”said the singer. “Congratulations. I know it was traumatic, but we are here for you. We are a family ”, he added.

Katy Parry’s reaction after the heavy fall.

Then, the production of the cycle issued a statement informing about the health of the participant: “Funke Lagoke was treated for dehydration and released from the hospital. She will return for the next round. “

On her Twitter account, Ronda Felton, who sang with Lagoke, said about what happened: “It is absolutely amazing news. I can’t say I’m happy right now, I’m worried about his health more than anything. That is the most important thing at this time. I just want her to know that I love her, that I care about her, and that I just want her to be okay. “

