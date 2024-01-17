The police of Brazil They investigate the tragic death of Diego Braga Alvesa trainer and former MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter, who had disappeared after being seen in the dangerous area known as Morro do Banco in Rio de Janeiro.

What is known is that the athlete went to that place to try to recover a motorcycle that was stolen from the garage of his house, but he died.

What is known

According to Globo Sporte', Braga's body was found in the area of Itanhangá, which has been dominated by the city's drug traffickers.

The darkest thing is that the police warned that, according to initial investigations, Braga was mistaken for a militiaman who fights drug trafficking in Rio de Janeiro.

Two accused in the death of MMA fighter Diego Braga Alves were arrested in this third round (16). Second to the Military Police, Tauã da Silva, identified as 2B, 18 years old, was captured in the western area of ​​Rio de Janeiro. Um dos suspeitos confessou participação no crime

According to what was known, the gang that murdered him is known as the fearsome Vermelh Commandoor, whose leader is the drug trafficker, Pedro Paulo Guedes.

“Rio de Janeiro is the worst place in the world. The parallel power has no moral mercy or anything. They do what they want and how they want. May Diego not become another forgotten family man. May my brother rest in peace,” he shared. Leonardo Lustosa, Diego's brother

Braga stood out as a professional wrestler Muay Thai and MMA and He had the opportunity to fight with great exponents of that sport, some of them made the leap to the UFC as Charles do Bronx, Miltinho Vieira, Adriano Martins or Iliarde Santos.

The information indicates that the last fight was in 2019 and he abandoned professional practice with a statistic of 23 wins, 8 losses and one null.

“Thank you for all teachers and you will always be remembered wherever we carry our Brazilian flag. May God receive you and bless the entire Braga family. Our most real and deepest feelings. Rest in peace, master”, was the message from the Confederação Brasileira de MMA Desportivo.

Fighter and martial arts professor Diego Braga Alves, was killed trying to recover a stolen motorcycle. Sad to see the carioca population reagin to do justice. The police are not to blame! São os juízes de este País que agasalham e servem cafézinho pra bandidos e assassinos.

