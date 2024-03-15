Bologna in shock: a fire that broke out during the night killed a mother and her three young children

Tragedy in the night a Bologna where, in an apartment in via Bertocchi, in the Barca area on the western outskirts of the city, a fire broke out. Unfortunately, although the scale of the incident was not of considerable magnitude, the toll was terrible, with four people losing their lives.

A dramatic event occurred this night in Bologna. A fire it broke out inside an apartment located on the fourth floor of via Bertocchi in Bologna, in the Barca area, on the western outskirts of the Emilian capital.

The firefighters, the 118 medical rescuers on board the ambulances and the police were called to intervene, but upon their arrival the situation was practically already disastrous. Inside the house there was an entire family, made up of a 32-year-old woman and her three childrenall very small.

Credit: Ansa

There was nothing that could be done for the three minors. The mother, of Romanian origins and name Stefania Alexandra Nistor, was picked up and was about to be admitted to the Maggiore hospital in Bologna, but passed away during the journey in the ambulance. The three little ones were twins of about two years old and their older sister, a 6-year-old girl.

It would seem, as has emerged in recent hours and confirmed by deputy commissioner Pierluigi Pinto, that the fire started from a heating stove which caused the electrical system to short-circuit. The authorities they investigate to clarify the matter, but the issue has every appearance of having been a dramatic accident.

Matteo Leporemayor of Bologna, commented on the tragic event as follows: